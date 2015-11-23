Chicken Pizza Enchiladas
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
April 2014

These are the best of taco night and pizza night rolled into one! Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 (32-ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/3 cup sliced pepperoni

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with their juices, oregano, and chick-en, and cook until the chicken is cooked and the liquid is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Reserve 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved tomato sauce over the tortillas, sprinkle with the cheese and place the pepperoni over the enchiladas.

Step 3    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.

