Chicken Pineapple Stir-Fry
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
August 2014

Chicken stir-fry gets a perfect hint of sweetness with the addition of pineapple. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • Steamed rice, for serving
  • Sriracha, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and pineapple and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the bell pepper and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken and stir-fry until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired.

Serve With

Rice and Sriracha.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up