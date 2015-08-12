Chicken Pineapple Stir-Fry

Chicken stir-fry gets a perfect hint of sweetness with the addition of pineapple. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and pineapple and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the bell pepper and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken and stir-fry until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired.
Serve With
Rice and Sriracha.
