Chicken Piccata with Radishes

This is a supereasy version of the Italian-American classic, updated with quick-cooked radishes. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the radishes, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Wipe out the skillet.
Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour; shake off the excess. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet. Add 2 of the chicken breasts; cook over moderately high heat until golden on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until golden and white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with 2 tablespoons of oil and the remaining chicken. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the wine and cook until almost evaporated, 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Whisk in the butter, lemon juice, capers and parsley and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Season the sauce with salt. Return the chicken to the skillet, 2 pieces at a time, and turn to evenly coat with the sauce. Transfer the chicken to plates and spoon the remaining sauce on top. Halve the radishes, scatter over the chicken and serve.
Suggested Pairing
