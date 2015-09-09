Chicken Piccata with Radishes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
October 2015

This is a supereasy version of the Italian-American classic, updated with quick-cooked radishes.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Radishes

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 breakfast radishes
  • Kosher salt

Chicken Piccata

  • Four 8-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded 1/4 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped capers
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    Cook the radishes

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the radishes, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Wipe out the skillet. 

Step 2    Make the chicken

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour; shake off the excess. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet. Add 2 of the chicken breasts; cook over moderately high heat until golden on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until golden and white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with 2 tablespoons of oil and the remaining chicken. Wipe out the skillet. 

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the wine and cook until almost evaporated, 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Whisk in the butter, lemon juice, capers and parsley and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Season the sauce with salt. Return the chicken to the skillet, 2 pieces at a time, and turn to evenly coat with the sauce. Transfer the chicken to plates and spoon the remaining sauce on top. Halve the radishes, scatter over the chicken and serve.  

Suggested Pairing

Pair this chicken with Nebbiolo from Italy's Piedmont region.

