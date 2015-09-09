Chicken Piccata with Radishes

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the radishes In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the radishes, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2 Make the chicken Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour; shake off the excess. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet. Add 2 of the chicken breasts; cook over moderately high heat until golden on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until golden and white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with 2 tablespoons of oil and the remaining chicken. Wipe out the skillet.