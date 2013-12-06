Chicken Pho

Charles Phan and his children adore this addictive soup, called pho, which has an intense chicken flavor accented by aromatic roasted onion and ginger—they eat it for breakfast or lunch at least four times a week. Like his mom, Phan adds a large pinch of sugar to the broth to balance the pungent fish sauce. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Put the onions and ginger on a baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, or until softened and lightly browned.
Fill a large stockpot with the water and bring to a boil. Add the roasted vegetables and the chicken bones, quartered chicken, salt and sugar and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to moderate and simmer until the chicken is cooked, about 30 minutes.
Using tongs, transfer the quartered chicken to a plate and let cool slightly. Remove the meat from the bones and refrigerate. Return the skin and bones to the stockpot and simmer for 2 hours longer. Strain the chicken broth into a large soup pot and cook over high heat until reduced to 12 cups, about 15 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce.
In a large bowl of warm water, soak the noodles until pliable, about 20 minutes.
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Drain the noodles, then add them to the saucepan and boil over high heat until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain well. Transfer the noodles to 6 large bowls and sprinkle with the scallion. Add the reserved chicken to the broth and simmer until heated through. Ladle the broth and chicken over the noodles. Serve with the bean sprouts, basil, lime wedges, jalapeños, chili-garlic sauce and hoisin sauce.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4238
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Amanda Witten
Review Body: Used the instant pot. Yum!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-03-20
Author Name: vuacorona
Review Body: This is more like chicken soup, not truly Pho. Because few ingredients are missing: anise, cinnamon, culantro.... But everything else looks good.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-05