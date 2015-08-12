Chicken Pesto Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, blend the basil, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, the garlic, pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and salt and pepper until smooth, about 30 seconds; scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula as needed. Set aside.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, stirring. Add the bell peppers and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.