Chicken Pesto Stir-Fry
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
January 2015

1/2 cup of store-bought pesto can be substituted for the freshly made pesto in this recipe, but trust us, once you have the homemade version, you won't want the store-bought variety. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

Pesto

  • 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper

Stir-fry

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, blend the basil, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, the garlic, pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and salt and pepper until smooth, about 30 seconds; scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula as needed. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, stirring. Add the bell peppers and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Return the chicken to the skillet and stir in the pesto until the pesto evenly coats the chicken and vegetables and the chicken is heated through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with rice and additional Parmigiano-Reggiano.

