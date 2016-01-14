Blogger Molly Yeh serves her supereasy, rich and deeply flavored chicken paprikash over crunchy pieces of sourdough toast, which are perfect for soaking up the hearty, paprika-laced sauce.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, paprika and cayenne and cook, stirring, until dark red in color, 2 minutes. Add the flour and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the broth and sugar and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken to the sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until the chicken is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.
Divide the bread between bowls, spoon the chicken paprikash on top and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Phoebe8
Review Body: Really tasty, fast, easy, perfect for weeknight. Was just enough to serve three of us, though. I'll make more next time.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-13
Author Name: Cassandra Powers
Review Body: Easy, inexpensive recipe that was very flavorful but not too rich. I served it over egg noodles, which made it a little lighter.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-06
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Chicken and paprika goes well together.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27