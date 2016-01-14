Chicken Paprikash
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
February 2016

Blogger Molly Yeh serves her supereasy, rich and deeply flavored chicken paprikash over crunchy pieces of sourdough toast, which are perfect for soaking up the hearty, paprika-laced sauce.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 large onions, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons Hungarian sweet paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Four 1-inch-thick slices of sourdough toast, torn into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, paprika and cayenne and cook, stirring, until dark red in color, 2 minutes. Add the flour and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the broth and sugar and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken to the sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until the chicken is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Divide the bread between bowls, spoon the chicken  paprikash on top and serve.

Make Ahead

The chicken paprikash can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a dark, rich red.

