Chicken-Orzo Soup  with 10 Vegetables 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Any combination of vegetables will work in this nutritious soup from chef Hugh Acheson. If including 10 vegetables isn’t a priority, you can also cut some and double up on others. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 medium carrot, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 1 small turnip, finely diced 
  • 1/2 small sweet onion, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 small fennel bulb, cored and finely diced 
  • 1 celery rib, thinly sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 pound green or yellow beans, cut into 1/4-inch pieces  
  • 6 cups Basic Chicken Stock (see Note) or good-quality store-bought stock 
  • 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered 
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas 
  • 3/4 cup orzo, boiled and drained 
  • 2 ounces arugula (about 2 cups packed), thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced 

How to Make It

Step

In a heavy medium saucepan  or enameled cast-iron pot, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the carrot and turnip, then add the onion, fennel, celery, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 6 minutes. Stir in the green beans and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and bring to  a simmer, then add the cherry tomatoes and peas. Simmer the soup over moderately low heat, partially covered, until  the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Season with  salt and pepper. Divide the orzo, arugula and basil into 4 bowls and ladle the hot soup on top. Serve hot. 

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight. Stir in the orzo, arugula and basil before serving.

Notes

Basic Chicken Stock

