Chicken-Orzo Soup  with 10 Vegetables 

Step

In a heavy medium saucepan or enameled cast-iron pot, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the carrot and turnip, then add the onion, fennel, celery, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 6 minutes. Stir in the green beans and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and bring to a simmer, then add the cherry tomatoes and peas. Simmer the soup over moderately low heat, partially covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the orzo, arugula and basil into 4 bowls and ladle the hot soup on top. Serve hot.