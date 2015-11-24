Chicken Noodle and Wild Rice Soup
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
July 2014

You can use brown rice instead of wild rice without changing the cooking time for this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, sliced
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup wild rice
  • 1/2 pound pasta spirals
  • 2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken, stock, and rice, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender and opened, about 40 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the parsley.

