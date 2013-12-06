Chicken Mousse
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 CUPS
Jeremy Strode
January 2000

This mousse is a component of Poached Chicken with Tarragon.    Amazing Chicken Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces and chilled
  • 1 large egg white
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon snipped chives
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped tarragon
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the chicken until finely chopped. Add the egg white and pulse until blended. With the machine on, add the cream in a steady stream and puree until smooth. Scrape the mousse into a bowl and stir in the parsley, chives, tarragon and white pep-per. Transfer the mousse to a resealable plastic bag and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. To use, snip off a corner of the bag.

Serve With

Poached Chicken with Tarragon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up