Chicken Mole Casserole

Author Name: Ray M

Review Body: I love a good mole, so when I saw this recipe I was excited for a easy weeknight way to have it. Despite rooting for this recipe it was just terrible. The sauce liquid ratio was off, so when the ingredients were added to and mixed with the chicken it all became a thick paste. Including the chicken. It was a peanut butter chicken paste for the filling. Despite adding chicken stock, the whole thing was off. With so little liquid to the sauce I'm not sure how this ever even worked in the test kitchen. The flavor was overwhelmingly peanut butter and combined with how the sauce ingredients broke down the chicken further. . . it was inedible. The casserole was good in theory. I would make again, but with a high quality pre-made jarred mole with enough "saucyness" to it, and then construct it as the recipe states.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-11-12