Chicken Mole Casserole

This faux mole is made from ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken, peanut butter, soy sauce, cocoa powder and chili powder, and bring to a simmer.
Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the filling to a 3-quart casserole dish and sprinkle the cheese and tortilla chips over top.
Bake the casserole until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.
Author Name: Ray M
Review Body: I love a good mole, so when I saw this recipe I was excited for a easy weeknight way to have it. Despite rooting for this recipe it was just terrible. The sauce liquid ratio was off, so when the ingredients were added to and mixed with the chicken it all became a thick paste. Including the chicken. It was a peanut butter chicken paste for the filling. Despite adding chicken stock, the whole thing was off. With so little liquid to the sauce I'm not sure how this ever even worked in the test kitchen. The flavor was overwhelmingly peanut butter and combined with how the sauce ingredients broke down the chicken further. . . it was inedible. The casserole was good in theory. I would make again, but with a high quality pre-made jarred mole with enough "saucyness" to it, and then construct it as the recipe states.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-11-12
Author Name: Angie Goss
Review Body: Horrible. Inedible. A waste of time and money. Did anyone even try this recipe before publishing it? Everything that Ray M said is true. I should have taken that advice and moved on.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2018-02-10