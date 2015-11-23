Chicken Mole Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

This faux mole is made from ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups shredded chicken (from a rotisserie chicken)
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup crumbled tortilla chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken, peanut butter, soy sauce, cocoa powder and chili powder, and bring to a simmer.

Step 3    

Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the filling to a 3-quart casserole dish and sprinkle the cheese and tortilla chips over top.

Step 4    

Bake the casserole until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up