Chicken Marsala

Our variation on the Italian-American classic includes smoky, salty bacon to balance the sweetness of the wine. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Season the chicken breasts with salt, then dredge them in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess.
In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat until the butter is foaming. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown outside and white throughout, about 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover with foil.
Add the bacon to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just crisp, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels.
Add the shallot, garlic and thyme to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant but not browned, about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and softened, about 7 minutes.
Carefully add the Marsala wine to the skillet and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Cook over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the broth along with chicken breasts and any accumulated juices and cook until the chicken is white throughout and the pan juices have thickened, about 5 minutes. Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, then stir in the parsley, chives and reserved bacon. Serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: The bacon added is major key! Chicken and bacon are just a wonderful mix.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-08
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: Another one I can match it with enjoying a best taste with wine at home... This will add up my other weekend nights at home
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: Rachel Newton
Review Body: I left out the bacon because it's unnecessary. Otherwise great recipe !
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-06