Based on the Silver Palate classic, our Chicken Marbella uses bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and a wonderful sweet-briny mix of capers, olives, dried apricots and pitted prunes. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large glass baking dish, gently toss the chicken thighs with the olives, prunes, olive oil, vinegar, apricots, oregano, garlic, capers and brine, bay leaves, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the chicken and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Let the marinated chicken stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. In a small flameproof roasting pan, arrange the chicken thighs in a single layer, skin side up. Tuck the garlic cloves, prunes, apricots, olives and bay leaves under the thighs and scrape any remaining marinade on top. Pour the wine into the pan, then sprinkle with the brown sugar. Bake for about 40 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is browned.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken, prunes, apricots, olives and capers to a serving dish; discard the bay leaves and garlic. Skim the fat from the pan juices (you should have about 1 1/2 cups of pan juices). Place the roasting pan on the stove and cook the pan juices over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter in 2 additions, whisking until combined each time. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with crusty bread.
Author Name: Kay Loch
Review Body: This is one of my festive go-to dishes for a dinner party. Love the combination of olives, prunes, and apricots!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-29
Author Name: Neva Kaye
Review Body: I wanted to really like it--but it turned out just OK. A little too salty. I will try again with a few tweaks--mostly cutting back on the olives and reducing the amount of brine slightly.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-01-08