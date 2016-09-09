Chicken Marbella
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

Based on the Silver Palate classic, our Chicken Marbella uses bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and a wonderful sweet-briny mix of capers, olives, dried apricots and pitted prunes. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (3 1/4 pounds)
  • 3/4 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted
  • 1/2 cup pitted prunes
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup dried California apricots
  • 1/4 cup oregano leaves, chopped
  • 8 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
  • 3 tablespoons capers, drained, plus 1 tablespoon caper brine
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
  • Flaky sea salt and crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large glass baking dish, gently toss the chicken thighs with the olives, prunes, olive oil, vinegar, apricots, oregano, garlic, capers and brine, bay leaves, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the chicken and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Let the marinated chicken stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. In a small flameproof roasting pan, arrange the chicken thighs in a single layer, skin side up. Tuck the garlic cloves, prunes, apricots, olives and bay leaves under the thighs and scrape any remaining marinade on top. Pour the wine into the pan, then sprinkle with the brown sugar. Bake for about 40 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is browned.

Step 3    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken, prunes, apricots, olives and capers to a serving dish; discard the bay leaves and garlic. Skim the fat from the pan juices (you should have about 1 1/2 cups of pan juices). Place the roasting pan on the stove and cook the pan juices over moderate heat until reduced by half, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter in 2 additions, whisking until combined each time. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The finished dish can be refrigerated for 4 days. Let come to room temperature before reheating in a 350° oven.

