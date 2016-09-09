Chicken Marbella

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large glass baking dish, gently toss the chicken thighs with the olives, prunes, olive oil, vinegar, apricots, oregano, garlic, capers and brine, bay leaves, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the chicken and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Let the marinated chicken stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. In a small flameproof roasting pan, arrange the chicken thighs in a single layer, skin side up. Tuck the garlic cloves, prunes, apricots, olives and bay leaves under the thighs and scrape any remaining marinade on top. Pour the wine into the pan, then sprinkle with the brown sugar. Bake for about 40 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is browned.