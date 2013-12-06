Chicken Livers with Marsala and Jicama
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
May 1996

If you can't find sweet, crunchy jicama, you can substitute red radish slivers or mung bean sprouts.Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/4 pounds chicken livers, well trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dry Marsala wine
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3 large shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste dissolved in 1/2 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup 1-by-1/4 -inch jicama sticks

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add half of the chicken livers in a single layer, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until well browned and medium-rare to medium, about 2 minutes per side. Add 1 tablespoon of the Marsala and cook until reduced to a thin glaze. Transfer the livers to a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil, remaining livers and 1 more tablespoon of the Marsala. Reduce the heat to moderately high if the livers start to burn.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in the skillet. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Increase the heat to moderately high, add the remaining 1/4 cup Marsala and boil, scraping the skillet to loosen any browned bits, until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and boil until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Return the chicken livers to the skillet and season with the tarragon, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Simmer to heat through, then transfer to a platter. Scatter the jicama sticks on top and serve.

Serve With

Buttered fettuccine or wide egg noodles.

