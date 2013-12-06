Chicken Livers with Marsala and Jicama

Step 1

Heat 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add half of the chicken livers in a single layer, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until well browned and medium-rare to medium, about 2 minutes per side. Add 1 tablespoon of the Marsala and cook until reduced to a thin glaze. Transfer the livers to a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil, remaining livers and 1 more tablespoon of the Marsala. Reduce the heat to moderately high if the livers start to burn.