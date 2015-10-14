Chicken Liver Pâté with Green Peppercorns
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Kay Chun
November 2015

The richness of this silky pâté is balanced by tart green peppercorns. It’s even better made a day ahead, making it a convenient Thanksgiving Day starter. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken livers, well trimmed
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • Small sage leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons chopped brined green peppercorns, plus 1 tablespoon brine from the jar
  • Rye crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, refrigerate the livers in the milk overnight.

Step 2    

Drain and rinse the livers; pat dry. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and 5 sage leaves and cook over moderate heat until deep golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Scrape the mixture into a food processor.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the livers with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 2 minutes. Add the bourbon; cook until almost evaporated and the livers are barely pink inside, 1 minute.

Step 4    

Add the livers to the food processor and add the lemon juice; pulse to finely chop. With the machine on, add the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the pâté is very smooth. Stir in the green peppercorns and brine. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Transfer the pâté to 2 bowls. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Garnish with sage and serve with rye crackers.

