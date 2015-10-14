Chicken Liver Pâté with Green Peppercorns

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, refrigerate the livers in the milk overnight.

Step 2 Drain and rinse the livers; pat dry. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and 5 sage leaves and cook over moderate heat until deep golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Scrape the mixture into a food processor.

Step 3 In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the livers with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 2 minutes. Add the bourbon; cook until almost evaporated and the livers are barely pink inside, 1 minute.

Step 4 Add the livers to the food processor and add the lemon juice; pulse to finely chop. With the machine on, add the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the pâté is very smooth. Stir in the green peppercorns and brine. Season with salt and pepper.