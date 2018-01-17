Chicken Liver Pâté 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Food & Wine
February 2018

A rich, creamy liver pâté is a classic condiment on banh mi, part of the lasting French influence in Vietnam. Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis uses sautéed chicken livers, cream, and Cognac for a decadent sandwich spread. Slideshow: More Chicken Liver Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter 
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1 pound chicken livers, deveined, rinsed, and drained 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 
  • 1/2 cup Cognac 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt butter in a large skillet over moderate heat; add onion and garlic, and sauté until onion is translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add chicken livers and thyme, and cook, shaking pan occasionally so livers cook evenly and onions do not brown, until livers are cooked through but still moist, about 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat; add Cognac, then return to heat, taking care to stand back in case of a flare-up. Simmer until mixture reaches a syrupy consistency, 4 to 5 minutes.  

Step 2    

Transfer mixture to food processor, and pulse until finely chopped. With machine running, add cream, salt, and pepper, and process until smooth. Place in a small bowl and cool to room temperature. Cover tightly; chill until set, about 30 minutes. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up