Chicken Liver Paris-Brests  with Black Honey Glaze 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chicken liver mousse: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken livers and thyme. Cook until livers are browned and medium-rare, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove and discard thyme. Transfer livers to a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Let cool completely.

Step 2 Add shallots, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and garlic to skillet; cook over medium-high, stirring often, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add brandy, scraping to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Cook until slightly reduced. Add 1 1/4 cups cream and 1 1/4 teaspoons granulated sugar. Bring to a boil, and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Transfer cooled cream mixture and cooled chicken livers to a blender. Process until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl; cover and refrigerate until mixture is chilled and firm, at least 3 hours and up to 3 days.

Step 4 Make the choux pastry: Combine flour and 2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small bowl. Combine 1 cup water, 1/2 cup butter, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring, until butter is melted. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat, and stir flour mixture into butter mixture with a wooden spoon. Stir until mixture has a paste-like consistency, about 2 minutes. Return to heat over medium, and cook, stirring rapidly, until mixture pulls away from sides of pan and bottom of pan is clean, 1 to 2 minutes. (The dough will be glossy and smooth but not dry.) Immediately transfer dough to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed to cool slightly and allow for evaporation, 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until fully incorporated after each addition. Beat until dough pulls away from the sides of bowl.

Step 5 Cut parchment or wax paper into 14 (4-inch) squares. Transfer choux pastry to a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe dough in a 3-inch round on each parchment square. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Pour canola oil into a Dutch oven to a depth of 3 inches; heat over high to 360°F. Working in batches, place frozen dough rounds on parchment, parchment side up, in hot oil. Fry until golden brown, discarding paper as it detaches, about 5 minutes. Flip and fry 5 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels. Let cool completely, about 10 minutes.

Step 6 Make the black honey glaze: Bring honey to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Cook until honey is mahogany in color and starts to smell slightly burnt, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in half-and-half, vinegar, powdered sugar, and gelatin. Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in 2 tablespoons cream and luster dust, if using. Using an immersion blender, process until smooth and glossy.