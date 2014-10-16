Chicken-Liver Mousse with Mascarpone
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Camas Davis
November 2014

Mascarpone and a hit of bourbon make this creamy chicken-liver mousse especially delicious. Slideshow: Chicken Liver Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound bacon, finely chopped
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 tart apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • Pinch of grated nutmeg
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 pound chicken livers, trimmed and patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp, 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl; reserve for another use.

Step 2    

Add the onion, apple and a generous pinch of salt to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until starting to brown, 8 minutes. Stir in the thyme, pepper, paprika, nutmeg and cinnamon and cook until fragrant, 1 minute; transfer to a food processor.

Step 3    

In the skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the livers with salt and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until barely pink inside, 4 minutes. Add the bourbon and simmer for 1 minute. Scrape the livers and any juices into the processor; let cool.

Step 4    

Add the mascarpone and remaining stick of butter to the processor and puree. Press the mousse through a fine sieve and season with salt; spread in a serving bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap onto the surface. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days; serve at room temperature.

Serve With

Baguette toasts, mustard and jam.

Suggested Pairing

Red Burgundy.

