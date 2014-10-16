Chicken-Liver Mousse with Mascarpone

Mascarpone and a hit of bourbon make this creamy chicken-liver mousse especially delicious. Slideshow: Chicken Liver Recipes
How to Make It
In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp, 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl; reserve for another use.
Add the onion, apple and a generous pinch of salt to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until starting to brown, 8 minutes. Stir in the thyme, pepper, paprika, nutmeg and cinnamon and cook until fragrant, 1 minute; transfer to a food processor.
In the skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the livers with salt and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until barely pink inside, 4 minutes. Add the bourbon and simmer for 1 minute. Scrape the livers and any juices into the processor; let cool.
Add the mascarpone and remaining stick of butter to the processor and puree. Press the mousse through a fine sieve and season with salt; spread in a serving bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap onto the surface. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days; serve at room temperature.
Serve With
Baguette toasts, mustard and jam.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5802
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5