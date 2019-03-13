Chicken Liver Mousse from Vic's

At her New York City restaurant, Vic’s, Hillary Sterling serves this chicken liver mousse with her Confit Kugel Wedges, but we love it as an appetizer or stirred into pasta. Soaking chicken livers in milk helps remove some bitterness, so don’t skip this step. Ask for livers at the butcher counter. If you’d like to serve this recipe for Passover, please see our Kosher Chicken Liver Mousse, which does not contain any dairy.