Chicken Legs with Honey and Aleppo

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the chicken and whisk until the honey is dissolved. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade in a small bowl and refrigerate. Add the chicken to the large bowl and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Arrange the chicken skin side up on the baking sheet. Roast for 40 to 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the largest piece registers 160°. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle the chicken with the reserved marinade, sprinkle with salt and serve.