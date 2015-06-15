Chicken Legs with Honey and Aleppo
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Zoi Antonitsas
July 2015

For an easy weeknight dinner, chef Zoi Antonitsas marinates chicken in a sweet and tangy mix of vinegar, honey, garlic, Aleppo pepper and herbs. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons Aleppo pepper
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme
  • 4 chicken drumsticks
  • 4 chicken thighs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the chicken and whisk until the honey is dissolved. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade in a small bowl and refrigerate. Add the chicken to the large bowl and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Arrange the chicken skin side up on the baking sheet. Roast for 40 to 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the largest piece registers 160°. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle the chicken with the reserved marinade, sprinkle with salt and serve.

Serve With

Flatbread, tzatziki, Greek salad.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this chicken dish with a spiced, brambly Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up