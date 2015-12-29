Chicken Hot Pot

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the chicken with 8 cups of water (it should come two-thirds of the way up the side of the pan) and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the salt, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer gently for 20 minutes, skimming the foam occasionally.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the soy sauce, lemon juice and vinegar to a simmer over high heat. Remove the ponzu sauce from the heat.

Step 3 Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add any root vegetables to the simmering broth and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to 4 bowls. Pull the chicken meat into large pieces, discard the skin and bones and add the chicken to the bowls.

Step 4 Add any leafy greens to the simmering broth and cook until just wilted and bright green, about 1 minute. Transfer the greens to the bowls and add 1/2 cup of broth to each. (Keep the remaining broth simmering in the saucepan.) Season each serving with some of the daikon, ginger, togarashi and ponzu sauce and serve.