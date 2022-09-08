Chicken-Fried Steaks with Caramelized Onion Gravy

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes. Add butter; cook, stirring constantly, until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until flour turns golden brown and smells nutty, 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add milk and buttermilk, stirring constantly. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Cover to keep warm.

Pour oil to a depth of 1 inch in a large cast-iron skillet. Heat over medium until oil reaches 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels; top with a wire rack. Drizzle steaks evenly with Worcestershire sauce; sprinkle evenly with garlic powder, onion powder, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Set aside.

Stir together 1 cup of the flour, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a shallow bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk, and hot sauce in a separate shallow bowl. Stir together remaining 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a third shallow bowl.