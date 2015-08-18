Chicken Fried Rice
This recipe for a homemade version of a takeout favorite features chicken breast, fresh carrots and flavorful basmati or jasmine rice. Slideshow: More Favorite Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup basmati or jasmine rice
  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons soy sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small pot, combine the rice with 1 1/2 cups water and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately reduce the heat to the lowest setting, cover the pot and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Let the rice cool completely, stirring it occasionally.

Step 2    

Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred it using 2 forks.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and carrot and cook until the vegetables just start to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and the frozen peas and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Crack the eggs into the frying pan and stir them through the vegetables. Continue cooking and stirring until the eggs are cooked, about 2 minutes.

Step 5    

Add the shredded chicken and the cold rice to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the rice has warmed through. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the soy sauce. Serve immediately.

