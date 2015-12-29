Chicken-Fried Pork Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the crushed bay leaves with the paprika, sugar, pepper, oregano and 1 tablespoon of salt. Generously season the pork chops with the spice mix and transfer them to a plate. Stir the flour into the remaining spice mix.

Step 2 In another wide, shallow bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the vinegar, sambaland fish sauce. Dip the seasoned pork chops in the buttermilk mixture, allowing the excess to drip back into the bowl, then dredge them in the flour mixture, pressing to help it adhere.