Chicken-Fried Pork
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ford Fry
May 2015

In this simple recipe from Atlanta chef Ford Fry, thinly pounded pork chops cook in just minutes, resulting in supercrispy, juicy meat. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups panko (2 1/2 ounces)
  • Four 6-ounce boneless pork loin chops, pounded 1/3 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a shallow bowl, beat the eggs with the milk. Put the flour and panko into 2 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper; dredge in the flour, then dip in the eggs and coat with the panko, pressing lightly to help it adhere.

Step 2    

Set a rack on a baking sheet. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add 2 pieces of pork and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the pork, add another tablespoon of butter to the skillet and cook until the pork is golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the rack and keep warm in the oven. Wipe out the skillet and repeat to fry the remaining 2 pork chops. Transfer the chops to plates and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this pork dish with a ripe, full-bodied German Riesling.

