Chicken-Fried Pork

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a shallow bowl, beat the eggs with the milk. Put the flour and panko into 2 separate shallow bowls. Season the pork with salt and pepper; dredge in the flour, then dip in the eggs and coat with the panko, pressing lightly to help it adhere.

Step 2

Set a rack on a baking sheet. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add 2 pieces of pork and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the pork, add another tablespoon of butter to the skillet and cook until the pork is golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the rack and keep warm in the oven. Wipe out the skillet and repeat to fry the remaining 2 pork chops. Transfer the chops to plates and serve with lemon wedges.