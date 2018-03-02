Chicken-Fat Rice 

Step 3

Add rice, chicken broth, 1 cup water, salt, and pandan to saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Remove and discard pandan; fluff rice with chopsticks or fork. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.