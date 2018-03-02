Chicken-Fat Rice 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : about 4 cups
Eric Johnson
April 2018

Chicken fat is liquid gold to chef Eric Johnson of Stateside in Seattle. Inspired by the Singapore classic, Hainanese chicken rice, the fat is used to sauté aromatics and season the rice before it simmers. You can find frozen pandan leaves, a fragrant Southeast Asian plant, at Asian grocery stores.    Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked Calrose rice 
  • 3 tablespoons rendered chicken fat  or unsalted butter 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion 
  • 3 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger 
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth 
  • 1 cup water 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 pandan leaf, smashed and tied  in a knot (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place rice in a large bowl and rinse with cool running water until water runs clear. Drain rice. 

Step 2    

Heat chicken fat in a large, heavy saucepan over medium-low. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until completely translucent, about 10 minutes. Add ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. 

Step 3    

Add rice, chicken broth, 1 cup water, salt,  and pandan to saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Remove and discard pandan; fluff rice with chopsticks or fork. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

