Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2 Add the chicken and cook until just browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the bell peppers, chili powder, smoked paprika, lime juice and salt and pepper. Stir all ingredients together and cook until bell peppers are tender and chicken is cooked. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

Step 3 Spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken fajita mixture. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around the tortilla, leaving a gap around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.

Step 4 Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 5 Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.