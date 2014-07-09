Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

This fajita-quesadilla mash-up is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Slideshow: More Great Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
  • Salsa, guacamole and sour cream, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the chicken and cook until just browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the bell peppers, chili powder, smoked paprika, lime juice and salt and pepper. Stir all ingredients together and cook until bell peppers are tender and chicken is cooked. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

Step 3    

Spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken fajita mixture. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around the tortilla, leaving a gap around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.

Step 4    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 5    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.

Step 6    

Serve with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up