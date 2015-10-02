Chicken Fajita Kale Salad with Cilantro-Lime Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the tortillas on a clean work surface and lightly brush with olive oil on both sides. Thinly slice the tortillas and arrange the strips on a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer. Season with salt and bake in the oven until crispy and beginning to curl, 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Season the chicken generously with salt. Cook over high heat until nicely browned, 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.

Step 3 Add the onions and peppers to the pan and sauté over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred and beginning to soften, 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cumin to the pan and cook 1 minute more. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 4 In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil. With clean hands, fold in the kale and massage until well-coated in the lime mixture. Add the black beans and toss to combine.