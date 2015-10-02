Chicken Fajita Kale Salad with Cilantro-Lime Dressing

For this healthy play on fajitas, flour tortillas are replaced with kale, served with seared chicken, charred vegetables and black beans. Since the kale can stand up to being pre-dressed, this is a great make-ahead main course salad. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the tortillas on a clean work surface and lightly brush with olive oil on both sides. Thinly slice the tortillas and arrange the strips on a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer. Season with salt and bake in the oven until crispy and beginning to curl, 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Season the chicken generously with salt. Cook over high heat until nicely browned, 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.
Add the onions and peppers to the pan and sauté over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred and beginning to soften, 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cumin to the pan and cook 1 minute more. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice, cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil. With clean hands, fold in the kale and massage until well-coated in the lime mixture. Add the black beans and toss to combine.
Arrange the kale on a serving platter and top with the pepper mixture and sliced chicken. Garnish with the tortilla strips and serve immediately.
