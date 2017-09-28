Chicken Cutlets with Prosciutto and Sage

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the cutlets: Season both sides of the chicken cutlets with the oregano and with salt to taste. Put the eggs in a medium shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs in another. Dip each piece of chicken in the egg (on both sides) and then in the breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Arrange the cutlets on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Refrigerate for about 20 minutes, reserving the bowls of eggs and crumbs. Repeat the breading process with the cutlets. Refrigerate again.

Step 2 Cook the sage and prosciutto: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low and add half of the prosciutto pieces and cook over low heat until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the prosciutto to a plate lined with a kitchen towel. Add another tablespoon of the canola oil and repeat with the remaining prosciutto. Add the sage leaves to the skillet and cook until they turn pale in color and become crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer them to the towel-lined plate and season with salt. Off the heat, stir the garlic into the cooking oil and season it with salt to taste. Allow the garlic to simmer in the warm oil for 1 to 2 minutes to cook off the raw flavor, and then transfer the garlic and oil to a medium bowl.

Step 3 Cook the chicken cutlets: Heat the remaining canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When it starts to smoke lightly, add the chicken cutlets in a single layer and cook on their first side until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn them over onto the other side and cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the cutlets to a kitchen towel to drain. Note: it’s better to cook these in batches than to overcrowd the pan.