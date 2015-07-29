Chicken Curry with Tomato Yogurt Sauce
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
September 2014

Complete this quick and savory meal with roasted cauliflower or steamed green beans. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon ghee or vegetable oil
  • 1 medium red onion, chopped
  • One 14 1/2-ounce can pureed tomatoes
  • 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1 small fresh green chile, such as serrano, roughly chopped
  • One 1-inch piece of ginger
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup plain whole milk yogurt
  • Steamed white rice, for serving
  • Chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is deep golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, combine the tomatoes, garlic, green chile, ginger, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a blender and puree until smooth.

Step 3    

Add the tomato mixture to the saucepan and cook, stirring, until very fragrant and a shade darker, about 3 minutes. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir in the yogurt, then taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve the chicken curry over white rice, garnished with chopped cilantro.

Make Ahead

This dish can be made up to 1 day ahead and refrigerated. Reheat over moderately low heat, adding a little water to thin the sauce if needed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up