Chicken Curry with Tomato Yogurt Sauce

Complete this quick and savory meal with roasted cauliflower or steamed green beans.
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is deep golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the tomatoes, garlic, green chile, ginger, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a blender and puree until smooth.
Add the tomato mixture to the saucepan and cook, stirring, until very fragrant and a shade darker, about 3 minutes. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the yogurt, then taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve the chicken curry over white rice, garnished with chopped cilantro.
Make Ahead
