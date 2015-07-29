Chicken Curry with Tomato Yogurt Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is deep golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, combine the tomatoes, garlic, green chile, ginger, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a blender and puree until smooth.

Step 3 Add the tomato mixture to the saucepan and cook, stirring, until very fragrant and a shade darker, about 3 minutes. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 10 minutes.