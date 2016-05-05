Chicken Curry Skewers
© Peden + Munk
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

A bold marinade of soy sauce, fish sauce, lemongrass, curry powder and hot chile gives these juicy chicken skewers from chef Ben Ford an incredible amount of flavor. Slideshow: More Skewer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup minced lemongrass, tender inner part only (2 stalks)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch-wide strips
  • Large wooden skewers, soaked in water for 1 hour
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Mint and basil leaves, for garnish
  • Curry Dipping Sauce (see Note) and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the lemongrass with the oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, curry powder, chile and garlic. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers and season with salt  and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until nicely charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and garnish with mint and basil leaves. Serve with the curry dipping sauce and lime wedges. 

Notes

Serve this Curry Dipping Sauce alongside the skewers.

Suggested Pairing

Aromatic, medium-bodied white.

