Chicken Curry Skewers

A bold marinade of soy sauce, fish sauce, lemongrass, curry powder and hot chile gives these juicy chicken skewers from chef Ben Ford an incredible amount of flavor. Slideshow: More Skewer Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the lemongrass with the oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, curry powder, chile and garlic. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.
Light a grill. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until nicely charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and garnish with mint and basil leaves. Serve with the curry dipping sauce and lime wedges.
Notes
Serve this Curry Dipping Sauce alongside the skewers.
Author Name: Ellen Ella
Review Body: Used chicken tenders to cut down on prep, left out chilies (kids) and marinated overnight - so delicious. Didn't need a dipping sauce. Will definitely make this again!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-30
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Chicken + curry = indian.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16