Chicken Curry Skewers

In a large bowl, whisk the lemongrass with the oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, curry powder, chile and garlic. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Step 2

Light a grill. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until nicely charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and garnish with mint and basil leaves. Serve with the curry dipping sauce and lime wedges.