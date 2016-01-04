Chicken Chili with Lime Sour Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the jalapeño and the large green chiles. Dry-roast, turning occasionally, until the chiles are blackened all over, about 7 minutes. Add the chiles to a bowl, cover and let sit for 10 minutes. Peel off the chiles’ skin (It is fine if some charred bits remain on the chiles.) Remove the chile’ seeds and discard. Finely chop the chiles.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the sour cream and lime zest and juice.