Chicken Chili Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
March 2014

For a little extra spice, use a pure chili powder instead of a supermarket blend. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 (16-ounce) can stewed tomatoes
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 (8-inch) whole wheat flour tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chili powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes, chicken and kidney beans along with their juices, and cook until the chicken is cooked and the liquid is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the remaining chili over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

Step 3    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Serve.

