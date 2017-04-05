Chicken with Charred-Rosemary Vinaigrette 

To amp up oven-roast chicken with artichokes, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple drizzles it with a bright and mildly smoky charred-rosemary vinaigrette. The vinaigrette was inspired by chef John Manion at El Che Bar in Chicago. Slideshow: More Chicken Thighs Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Roast 2 of the rosemary sprigs directly on the oven rack for 5 minutes, until charred. Leave the oven on. Strip off the leaves, then finely crush them; discard the stems. In a small bowl, whisk the leaves with the vinegar, mustard and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large, deep skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook skin side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until well browned, 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Stir in the artichokes, tomatoes, caperberries and the remaining rosemary sprigs. Top with the chicken and roast for 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the chicken registers 165°. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve, passing more vinaigrette at the table.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jenn Sigmon
Review Body: Made this last night for two.. used only 4 thighs- now I am sad that there is no leftover chicken.. delicious.. make sure you use the large caper berries.. so yummy. Going to do this again soon.. like this week.. I served it with a nice slice of sourdough toast - I picked up the bread to make another recipe in this issue - knife and fork grilled cheese.. another keeper. This is one of the best issues of Food & Wine.. I want to make just about every recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-17
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: This is just mouth-watering!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: brycepickering
Review Body: Amazing dish and super easy. Had a dinner party and it was a hit. I doubled it and had enough for everyone and I STILL wish I had more.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-29