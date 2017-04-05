Chicken with Charred-Rosemary Vinaigrette 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2017

To amp up oven-roast chicken with artichokes, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple drizzles it with a bright and mildly smoky charred-rosemary vinaigrette. The vinaigrette was inspired by chef John Manion at El Che Bar in Chicago.  Slideshow: More Chicken Thighs Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 4-inch rosemary sprigs 
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs  
  • One 10-ounce package frozen artichoke heart quarters, thawed 
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes 
  • 1/2 cup drained caperberries 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Roast 2 of the rosemary sprigs directly on the oven rack for  5 minutes, until charred. Leave the oven on. Strip off the leaves, then finely crush them; discard the stems. In a small bowl, whisk the leaves with the vinegar, mustard and 1/4 cup of the olive oil.  Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook skin side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until well browned, 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.  

Step 3    

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Stir in the artichokes, tomatoes, caperberries and the remaining  rosemary sprigs. Top with the chicken and roast for 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the chicken registers 165°. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve, passing more vinaigrette at the table. 

