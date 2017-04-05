Chicken with Charred-Rosemary Vinaigrette 

Author Name: Jenn Sigmon

Review Body: Made this last night for two.. used only 4 thighs- now I am sad that there is no leftover chicken.. delicious.. make sure you use the large caper berries.. so yummy. Going to do this again soon.. like this week.. I served it with a nice slice of sourdough toast - I picked up the bread to make another recipe in this issue - knife and fork grilled cheese.. another keeper. This is one of the best issues of Food & Wine.. I want to make just about every recipe.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-04-17