Chicken Cacciatore “Trapizzino”

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, break the fresh yeast into the water and mix gently with your hands until it dissolves. Whisk in two-thirds of the flour until smooth. In a medium bowl, whisk the salt with the remaining flour. Add the dry ingredients to the yeast mixture and knead until a dough forms. Knead in the olive oil. At this point you may need to slap it on to the table in order to work it with enough strength. Ideally the dough will be room temperature at the end of the process. Let rest for an hour before refrigerating overnight.

Step 2 The next day, 2 to 3 hours before you are ready to bake, remove the dough from the refrigerator and divide it in half. Try not to stretch the dough. Roll each piece into a ball, cover with a damp kitchen towel and let sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 550 and position racks in the upper and lower thurds of the oven. Grease 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Flour a work surface and your hands. Working with one ball of dough at a time, flour the dough and stretch to the size of your baking sheet. Brush off any excess flower and transfer to the baking sheet. Stretch the dough to the corners and brush with more olive oil and sprinkle with more salt. Repeat with the remaining dough.