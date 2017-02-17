Chicken Cacciatore “Trapizzino”
Trapizzino, the ultimate Roman street food, is a cross between a slice of pizza and a panini. The portable food (imagine a thick piece of focaccia stuffed with a saucy filling) requires a very hot oven to get the airy pizza Bianca. This version from chef Stefano Callegari can easily be made at home. Bake off your pizza Bianca and eat with his tangy chicken cacciatore folded up inside. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 teaspoons fresh yeast
  • 2 cups room temperature water
  • 5 2/3 cups “00” Flour
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • Chicken Cacciatore (see Note), for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, break the fresh yeast into the water and mix gently with your hands until it dissolves. Whisk in two-thirds of the flour until smooth. In a medium bowl, whisk the salt with the remaining flour. Add the dry ingredients to the yeast mixture and knead until a dough forms. Knead in the olive oil. At this point you may need to slap it on to the table in order to work it with enough strength. Ideally the dough will be room temperature at the end of the process. Let rest for an hour before refrigerating overnight.

Step 2    

The next day, 2 to 3 hours before you are ready to bake, remove the dough from the refrigerator and divide it in half. Try not to stretch the dough. Roll each piece into a ball, cover with a damp kitchen towel and let sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 550 and position racks in the upper and lower thurds of the oven. Grease 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Flour a work surface and your hands. Working with one ball of dough at a time, flour the dough and stretch to the size of your baking sheet. Brush off any excess flower and transfer to the baking sheet. Stretch the dough to the corners and brush with more olive oil and sprinkle with more salt. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Step 4    

Bake the pizza bianca for 10 to 12 minutes, until the crust is a deep golden brown; rotating the baking sheets half way through baking. Serve immediately with the chicken cacciatore.

Notes

Chicken Cacciatore

