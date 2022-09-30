Ingredients Chicken Chicken Thighs Chicken Cacciatore Be the first to rate & review! In her version of the classic Italian dish Chicken Cacciatore, chef Karen Akunowicz of 2019 F&W Best New restaurant Fox & the Knife in Boston builds sautéed vegetables, mushrooms, red wine, chicken, and tomatoes into a hearty braise. "Cacciatore means 'hunter's style' in Italian and would typically be made in the woods over a fire with whatever was caught that day—likely rabbit," says Akunowicz. "Though this meaning has evolved over the years and there are hundreds of red-sauce versions of this dish, I always try to evoke that rustic, cooking-around-a-fire vibe when preparing this homey Chicken Cacciatore. Sitting around the table with friends and family eating this stew on a Sunday night is just about as comforting as it gets." To round out the meal, serve the hearty braised chicken alongside slow-cooked greens, rice, or polenta. By Karen Akunowicz Published on September 30, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons canola oil 4 (4-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided ½ cup chopped bacon or prosciutto (about 4 bacon slices) 1 medium garlic clove, thinly sliced (about 1 teaspoon) 1 small (5-ounce) yellow onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup) 2 large celery stalks (about 4 ounces), cut into small cubes (about 1/2 cup) 1 medium (3-ounce) carrot, cut into small cubes (about 1/2 cup) 1 cup thinly sliced fresh shiitake mushroom caps (about 2 ounces) 1 cup dry red wine Pinch of crushed red pepper 1 ¾ cups canned whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes (from 1 [28-ounce] can), hand crushed 4 (3-inch) thyme sprigs 2 cups chicken broth Braised greens, rice, polenta, or potatoes, for serving Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high until oil shimmers. Meanwhile, arrange chicken thighs in a single layer on a baking sheet or plate; sprinkle tops with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Flip thighs; sprinkle bottoms with 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat under shimmering oil to medium. Using a pair of metal tongs, carefully add chicken, skin side down, to Dutch oven. Sear chicken, resisting the temptation to move or turn the pieces until they have browned on the first side, 5 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken over, and cook until browned on other side, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate, and set aside. Do not wipe Dutch oven clean. Reduce heat under Dutch oven to medium-low, and add bacon and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic and bacon is slightly crispy, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Add onion, celery, carrot, mushroom caps, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces by half, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir in crushed tomatoes and their juices. Bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce starts to get jammy, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in thyme sprigs. Arrange chicken thighs in a single layer in mixture in Dutch oven, and add broth. Bring to a simmer over medium. Cover and simmer over low, undisturbed, until chicken and vegetables are very tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers at least 165°F (temperature will likely be around 190°F), 40 to 50 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, break up some of the tomatoes. Remove Dutch oven from heat. Let chicken mixture rest, covered, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Taste tomato sauce, and add additional salt to taste. Serve with braised greens, rice, polenta, or potatoes, if desired. Make Ahead Cacciatore may be chilled in an airtight container up to 3 days. Suggested Pairing Herbal, medium-bodied Chianti: Fontodi Chianti Classico Rate it Print