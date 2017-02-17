Chicken Cacciatore
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Stefano Callegari

Serve this tangy, wine-spiked chicken from chef Stefano Callegari with lots of bread or rice for soaking up the delicious sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 rosemary sprigs, picked and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before cooking. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the wine with the vinegar, garlic and rosemary.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Cook the chicken skin skide down overmoderately high heat until the skin is golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and continue cooking until browned and almost cooked through, about 10 minutes longer. Add half of the wine mixture and cook, scraping up the browned bits, for 1 minute. Add the remaining mixture, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is reduced by two-thirds, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

