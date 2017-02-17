Chicken Cacciatore

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before cooking. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the wine with the vinegar, garlic and rosemary.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Cook the chicken skin skide down overmoderately high heat until the skin is golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and continue cooking until browned and almost cooked through, about 10 minutes longer. Add half of the wine mixture and cook, scraping up the browned bits, for 1 minute. Add the remaining mixture, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is reduced by two-thirds, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.