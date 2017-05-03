Chicken Burgers with Crispy Cheddar Cheese 

Instead of melting the cheddar on the burger, chef Edward Lee, of Louisville’s Whiskey Dry, likes to crisp the cheese slices in a skillet. “The best part of the burger is always that bit of cheese that melts down the side and crisps on the grate of the grill,” he says. “This way you get crunchy texture and savory caramelization in every bite.” Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Form the chicken into four 3/4-inch-thick patties and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a plate and refrigerate until firm, 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the fish sauce and lemon juice until smooth.
Sprinkle both sides of the patties with the Old Bay. In a large cast-iron skillet set on the grate of a preheated grill or on the stovetop, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Cook the burgers, covered, over moderate heat, flipping once, until browned and just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Arrange the cheese slices 2 inches apart in the skillet and cook over moderate heat until melted in the middle and browned and crisp at the edges, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the cheese rest in the skillet for 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
Spread some of the mayo on each roll bottom and place a burger on top. Layer with a slice of crispy cheese and some lettuce and pickled jalapeños. Spread the pepper jelly on the roll tops, close the burgers and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: The crispy cheddar cheese looks serious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-05
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I prefer this burger with bacon instead of pickles.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This is ideal for those of you who want a lighter option in your menus.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-29