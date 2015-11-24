Chicken, Broccoli Ramen Noodle Soup
Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Save the flavor packet from your ramen for another use.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 pound broccoli florets 
  • 2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then brown in batches until golden, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a platter as browned.

Step 2    

Stir the garlic and ginger into the pot and cook, stirring until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the stock and chicken with any accumulated juices and bring to a simmer. Stir in the broccoli and cook until the chicken is cooked through and the broccoli is tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the ramen and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the sesame seeds.

