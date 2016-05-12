Chicken Breast with Garlic and Parsley
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jacques Pépin

This super-fast weeknight dish from French Master Jacques Pépin is a riff on a classic preparation of frog legs. Pépin dusts the chicken with Wondra, a super-fine flour, before cooking to give the chicken a crispy crust. Slideshow: More Fast Weeknight Dinners

Ingredients

  • Three 7-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons Wondra flour
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Dry the chicken thoroughly with paper towels. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the flour and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Add the parsley and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer the chicken to 4 plates and serve with lemon wedges.

