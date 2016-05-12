Chicken Breast with Garlic and Parsley

Dry the chicken thoroughly with paper towels. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the flour and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Add the parsley and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer the chicken to 4 plates and serve with lemon wedges.