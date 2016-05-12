Chicken Breast with Garlic and Parsley

This super-fast weeknight dish from French Master Jacques Pépin is a riff on a classic preparation of frog legs. Pépin dusts the chicken with Wondra, a super-fine flour, before cooking to give the chicken a crispy crust. Slideshow: More Fast Weeknight Dinners
How to Make It
Dry the chicken thoroughly with paper towels. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the flour and season with salt and pepper.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Add the parsley and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer the chicken to 4 plates and serve with lemon wedges.
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: This is something I should be adding to my diet.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-08
Author Name: Marina Gonzalez Krasnova
Review Body: So easy, healthy, and good!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-14