Chicken Biryani
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 to 4
This chicken biryani recipe with lots of vegetables, chicken, dried apricots and aromatic spices is hearty enough to be a complete dinner in itself. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • 1 1/8 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 4 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • One 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and very finely minced
  • 1/2 cup diced tomatoes (fresh, if in season, or canned)
  • 4 green cardamom pods
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala 
  • 1/4 cup chopped dried apricots 
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Season the chicken breast with the 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and the fresh cracked pepper. In a small nonstick frying pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, cover the pan, reduce the heat to the lowest setting and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken using 2 forks.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Step 4    

Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and the remaining 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in shredded chicken, dried apricots, sliced almonds and Greek yogurt.

Step 5    

Spread half the rice in the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Next, layer in half of the vegetables, the rest of the rice and top with the remaining vegetables.

Step 6    

Cook, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

