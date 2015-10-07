This chicken biryani recipe with lots of vegetables, chicken, dried apricots and aromatic spices is hearty enough to be a complete dinner in itself. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.
Season the chicken breast with the 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and the fresh cracked pepper. In a small nonstick frying pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, cover the pan, reduce the heat to the lowest setting and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken using 2 forks.
In a large frying pan, heat the 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.
Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and the remaining 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in shredded chicken, dried apricots, sliced almonds and Greek yogurt.
Spread half the rice in the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Next, layer in half of the vegetables, the rest of the rice and top with the remaining vegetables.
Cook, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: This is actually a pretty neat combination.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22