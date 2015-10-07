Chicken Biryani

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Season the chicken breast with the 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and the fresh cracked pepper. In a small nonstick frying pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, cover the pan, reduce the heat to the lowest setting and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken using 2 forks.

Step 3 In a large frying pan, heat the 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Step 4 Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and the remaining 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in shredded chicken, dried apricots, sliced almonds and Greek yogurt.

Step 5 Spread half the rice in the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Next, layer in half of the vegetables, the rest of the rice and top with the remaining vegetables.