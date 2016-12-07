Chicken-Barley  Soup with Herbs and  Egg Noodles 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
January 2017

Why settle for just one type of soup when you can have two? Here, chicken noodle meets mushroom barley, coming together to form an incredibly delightful and soothing pot of soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken legs 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 leeks, white and  light green parts only, thinly sliced 
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced, plus chopped light  green leaves for garnish 
  • 8 ounces mixed mushrooms, such as small white button and oyster, halved 
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 3 thyme sprigs 
  • 4 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1 1/4 cups pearled barley 
  • 8 ounces egg noodles 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Chopped parsley and tarragon, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 8 minutes.  Transfer to a large plate. Add the leeks and sliced celery to the casserole and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the thyme sprigs, stock, chicken and 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Partially cover and simmer for 30 minutes; stir in the barley and cook until tender and the chicken  is cooked through, about 1 hour longer. Transfer the chicken  to a baking sheet; when cool enough to handle, discard  the skin and shred the meat.  

Step 2    

Discard the thyme sprigs.  Add the egg noodles to the casserole and cook until al dente, then stir in the shredded chicken and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve the soup garnished with chopped parsley, tarragon and celery leaves.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 2 days and reheated before serving.

