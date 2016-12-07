Chicken-Barley  Soup with Herbs and  Egg Noodles 

Author Name: bigda25468

Review Body: I thought the amount of liquids in this recipe was incorrect. It just seemed like too much. But, I was wrong. The amount is correct. By the time the noodles and the barley stop absorbing liquid you realize that it really does need all that stock and water. You can modify the recipe by add a full 12 ounce bag of noodles if you like, and you can make a thick soup by omitting one quart of the water. One problem with this recipe, however, is that it requires a really big pot. Be prepared. I'm not really sure that a regular enameled cast iron casserole will do the trick. I used a stock pot. Finally, I'm not sure that all the work is worth it. There are a number of really good recipes out there for chicken noodle soup and this one is simply middle of the line. There's certainly nothing wrong with it, it's fine. But I do not believe it is great or worth all the trouble.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-01-22