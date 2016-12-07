Chicken-Barley  Soup with Herbs and  Egg Noodles 

Why settle for just one type of soup when you can have two? Here, chicken noodle meets mushroom barley, coming together to form an incredibly delightful and soothing pot of soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a large plate. Add the leeks and sliced celery to the casserole and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the thyme sprigs, stock, chicken and 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Partially cover and simmer for 30 minutes; stir in the barley and cook until tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour longer. Transfer the chicken to a baking sheet; when cool enough to handle, discard the skin and shred the meat.
Discard the thyme sprigs. Add the egg noodles to the casserole and cook until al dente, then stir in the shredded chicken and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve the soup garnished with chopped parsley, tarragon and celery leaves.
Author Name: bigda25468
Review Body: I thought the amount of liquids in this recipe was incorrect. It just seemed like too much. But, I was wrong. The amount is correct. By the time the noodles and the barley stop absorbing liquid you realize that it really does need all that stock and water. You can modify the recipe by add a full 12 ounce bag of noodles if you like, and you can make a thick soup by omitting one quart of the water. One problem with this recipe, however, is that it requires a really big pot. Be prepared. I'm not really sure that a regular enameled cast iron casserole will do the trick. I used a stock pot. Finally, I'm not sure that all the work is worth it. There are a number of really good recipes out there for chicken noodle soup and this one is simply middle of the line. There's certainly nothing wrong with it, it's fine. But I do not believe it is great or worth all the trouble.
Date Published: 2017-01-22
Author Name: keberlein
Review Body: Great dish, especially with some fresh tarragon sprinkled on top. Nice and thick! I did use a little less liquid than the recipe called for. I'll be tempted to try and figure out how to rewrite the recipe to use a pressure cooker and skinned chicken thighs, in order to cut down the cooking time and so be able to make it more often ...
Date Published: 2017-01-01
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: A nice twist on chicken noodle soup with the barley and mushrooms (I actually also threw in some carrot for the color). I liked the addition of lemon at the end to add a little brightness and tang to the flavor. This nice hearty winter comfort soup, served with a big chunk of homemade sour dough bread, will definitely go in to my repeat rotation.
Date Published: 2017-02-09
Author Name: lanncalvert
Review Body: I am making this right now and wondering if the 4 quarts of chicken broth is correct. That seems like an awful lot, along with 2 quarts of water, for just 8 servings. I started with just one quart and we'll see...
Date Published: 2017-01-02