Chicken, Bacon and Tomato Salad
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
September 1998

This salad was inspired by one of Jan Newberry's all-time favorite sandwiches. Chicken tenders, small breast meat "tenderloins," are widely available at supermarkets. If you can't find them, cut 1 pound of skinless, boneless chicken breasts into 2-inch-wide strips. Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 4 bacon strips, coarsely chopped
  • 1 pound chicken tenders
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 pint small cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 6 scallions, white and tender green, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 large bunch of watercress, large stems discarded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet. Add the bacon and cook over high heat until crisp, about 4 minutes; transfer to a plate. Season the chicken tenders with salt and pepper, add to the skillet and turn to coat with bacon fat. Cook, turning once or twice, until the tenders are brown on the outside and white throughout, about 5 minutes. Add to the bacon.

Step 2    

Add the tomatoes, scallions and vinegar to the skillet and boil for 1 1/2 minutes. Return the chicken and bacon to the pan, stir well and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the watercress on 4 plates, top with the chicken salad and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A round, ripe Chardonnay.

