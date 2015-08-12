Chicken Apple Stir-Fry

Author Name: Ryan Lipshay

Review Body: I changed a few things mostly because I didn't have quiet everything and I didn't feel like making a trip to the store for just a few things. Instead of apple juice I used apple sauce, which thickened the sauce a bit. I also used flour instead of cornstarch. This caused it to be closer to a gravy, I think. Overall the flavor was excellent. I am probably going to tinker with it a bit this week. One thing I seriously recommend is adding some ginger. I think that would really tie the sweet and salty flavors together as well as add a bit more bite. I personally prefer heavily seasoned foods so I think that would add a lot to the dish overall. 3/5 Solid but is still lacking.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-04-05