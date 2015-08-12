Chicken Apple Stir-Fry
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
September 2014

Apples aren't just for desserts; adding them to stir-fry creates a homey and comforting autumn meal. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 2 large sweet apples (like Fuji or Honeycrisp), cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together chicken stock, apple juice, cornstarch, lemon juice and soy sauce. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the apples and cinnamon and stir-fry until the apples are crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up