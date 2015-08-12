Chicken Apple Stir-Fry

Apples aren't just for desserts; adding them to stir-fry creates a homey and comforting autumn meal. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together chicken stock, apple juice, cornstarch, lemon juice and soy sauce. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the apples and cinnamon and stir-fry until the apples are crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with rice.
Author Name: Ryan Lipshay
Review Body: I changed a few things mostly because I didn't have quiet everything and I didn't feel like making a trip to the store for just a few things. Instead of apple juice I used apple sauce, which thickened the sauce a bit. I also used flour instead of cornstarch. This caused it to be closer to a gravy, I think. Overall the flavor was excellent. I am probably going to tinker with it a bit this week. One thing I seriously recommend is adding some ginger. I think that would really tie the sweet and salty flavors together as well as add a bit more bite. I personally prefer heavily seasoned foods so I think that would add a lot to the dish overall. 3/5 Solid but is still lacking.
Date Published: 2017-04-05