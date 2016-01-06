Chicken and Wild Mushroom Fricassee with Creamy Turnips
© Chris Court
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
John Besh

“This recipe is an homage to both my grandmother and my chef mentor Alain Assaud,” Besh says. The fricassee is served over a creamy turnip-rosemary puree, combining American Southern comfort food with the flavors of Provence.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

chicken

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 6 chicken thighs with skin
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces wild mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

turnip puree

  • 4 small turnips (1 1/2 pounds), peeled and quartered
  • 1 large Yukon Gold potato (about 8 ounces), peeled and quartered
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    prepare the chicken

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Working in batches, brown the chicken over moderately high heat, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. 

Step 2    

Add the onion, carrot and celery to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cayenne and cook, stirring frequently, until deep mahogany, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, bay leaf and thyme and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the broth and chicken and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderate heat until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hour.  

Step 3    meanwhile, make the turnip puree

In a medium saucepan, combine the turnips and potato with the rosemary and enough water to cover by 1 inch. Season with salt and bring to a boil. Simmer the vegetables over moderate heat until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the vegetables and discard the rosemary. Transfer the turnips and potato to a food processor, add the cream and butter and puree until smooth. Season the turnip puree with salt and pepper and keep warm.  

Step 4    

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Boil the cooking liquid until thickened and reduced to 21/2 cups, about 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaf and thyme. Coarsely shred the chicken and stir it into the reduced sauce; discard the  skin and bones. Simmer gently until the chicken is warmed through, about  2 minutes. Serve the chicken fricassee with the creamy turnips.

Make Ahead

The fricassee and turnip puree can be refrigerated separately for up to 2 days. Reheat gently

Suggested Pairing

Earthy, juicy Barbera d’Alba.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up