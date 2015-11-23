Chicken and Whole Wheat Ziti Casserole
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
November 2014

Everyone loves a great baked ziti dish. This one adds chicken and cheese for a tasty, hearty meal. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound whole wheat ziti
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups shredded yellow cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

Step 2    

While the pasta is cooking, in a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until the flour is fragrant, about 4 minutes. Whisk in the milk and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then bring to a boil, whisking. Boil until the milk is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in 11/2 cups of the cheddar and the parmesan cheeses until melted, then whisk in the chicken. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Toss the pasta together with the sauce and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese. Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve.

