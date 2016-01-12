Chicken and White Bean Cassoulet

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the chicken, turning, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Step 3

Stir the leeks and carrots into the crock pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the stock, water, bay leaves, reserved beans, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat and beans are very tender, about 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve, sprinkled with the parsley.