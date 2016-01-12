Chicken and White Bean Cassoulet
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
December 2014

Slow cooking chicken drumsticks and white beans make for a hearty and delicious dinner. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound gigante or white lima beans
  • 6 chicken drumsticks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium leeks, washed and chopped
  • 4 carrots, cut into rounds
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, soak the beans overnight with water to cover by 3 inches.

Step 2    

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the chicken, turning, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Step 3    

Stir the leeks and carrots into the crock pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the stock, water, bay leaves, reserved beans, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat and beans are very tender, about 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve, sprinkled with the parsley.

