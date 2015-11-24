Chicken and Vegetable Noodle Soup

Throw any vegetables you have in your crisper into this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, gar-lic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Add the chicken, stock, and carrots to the pot and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Remove the chicken and let cool to warm.
While the chicken cools, stir in the the noodles, peas, and spinach and cook until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.
Shred the chicken and return it to the soup. Season with salt and pepper to taste, the serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5