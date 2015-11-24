Chicken and Vegetable Noodle Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
December 2014

Throw any vegetables you have in your crisper into this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 4 carrots, sliced
  • 4 ounces medium egg noodles
  • 1/2 cup frozen baby peas
  • 6 ounces baby spinach

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, gar-lic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Add the chicken, stock, and carrots to the pot and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Remove the chicken and let cool to warm.

Step 2    

While the chicken cools, stir in the the noodles, peas, and spinach and cook until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.

Step 3    

Shred the chicken and return it to the soup. Season with salt and pepper to taste, the serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up