Chicken and Spaghetti Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Serve this soup as a plate of pasta and chicken with a bowl of broth on the side. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, transferring the chicken to a plate as browned, about 6 minutes per batch. Stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the chicken with any accumulated juices and the stock, and bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

