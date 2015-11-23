Chicken and Spaghetti Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Baked spaghetti is a favorite. The noodles tangle around chicken and soak up the creamy sauce. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup grated white cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken (from a rotisserie chicken)
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

Step 2    

While the pasta is cooking, in a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until the flour is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the milk and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then bring to a boil, whisking. Boil until the milk is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses until melted, then whisk in the chicken. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Toss the pasta together with the sauce and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with the parmesan cheese. Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling and the cheese is browned on top, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up