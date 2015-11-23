Chicken and Spaghetti Casserole

Step 2

While the pasta is cooking, in a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until the flour is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the milk and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then bring to a boil, whisking. Boil until the milk is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses until melted, then whisk in the chicken. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.