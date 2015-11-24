Chicken and Shell Noodle Soup with Peas

© Ian Knauer
Small shell pasta cups the fresh peas in this soup making it easy to get every flavor in every bite. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Season the chick-en with 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then add to the pot and cook, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the shallot and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in the pasta dan cook until the chicken is cooked through and the pasta is al dente, about 12 minutes. Stir in the peas and re-move the pot from the heat. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.
